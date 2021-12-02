Gun safety expert talks about responsible gun ownership

Investigators said the Oxford School shooter used a gun that was purchased just four days before the tragedy. That gun was bought by the teen’s father, which is raising new questions about what it means to be a responsible gun owner.

That is raising new questions about what it means to be a responsible gun owner.

“It’s heartbreaking. Prayers out to all of the families and friends who have been affected by that,” Spencer Johnson said.

Johnson works with Firearms Legal Protection in Livonia.

“I think if the parents could have locked those firearms up and made it less easily accessible, all of this could have been avoided,” Johnson said.

Johnson said firearm safety rules are simple.

“Any minor should never have possession of a firearm without an adult present. I think the biggest mistake made here was that the parents had that firearm way too easily accessible,” Johnson said.

Johnson said parents and adults should have a conversation with their kids about firearms.

“Have that talk with your minors. Sit down, talk to them, tell them if you do have a firearm don’t touch it unless you’re around. Never put their finger on the trigger. Never deal with a firearm unless they’re under adult supervision,” Johnson said.

Johnson said another safety rule is simple, but very important. Lock your gun up.

