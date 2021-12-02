43º

Local News

There will be a ‘strong police presence’ at Eisenhower High School after threats were made on social media

‘There is no credibility to the threat’

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Shelby Township, Shelby Township Police Department, Eisenhower High School, News, School Threats, Social Media threats, Local, Local News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Detectives with the Shelby Township Police Department are investigating threats on social media that were directed toward Eisenhower High School.

Police said there is no credibility to the threat at this time.

There will be a strong police presence at the school on Thursday (Dec. 2).

This increase in security comes after Four students were killed, six students were injured and one teacher was injured Tuesday when a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, officials said.

Read: ‘It was troubling. It was disturbing’: Additional piece of evidence uncovered in Oxford High School shooting investigation

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter