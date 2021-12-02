There will be a ‘strong police presence’ at Eisenhower High School after threats were made on social media

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Detectives with the Shelby Township Police Department are investigating threats on social media that were directed toward Eisenhower High School.
Police said there is no credibility to the threat at this time.
There will be a strong police presence at the school on Thursday (Dec. 2).
This increase in security comes after Four students were killed, six students were injured and one teacher was injured Tuesday when a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, officials said.
Read: ‘It was troubling. It was disturbing’: Additional piece of evidence uncovered in Oxford High School shooting investigation