There will be a ‘strong police presence’ at Eisenhower High School after threats were made on social media

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Detectives with the Shelby Township Police Department are investigating threats on social media that were directed toward Eisenhower High School.

Police said there is no credibility to the threat at this time.

There will be a strong police presence at the school on Thursday (Dec. 2).

“Our detectives are currently investigating the social media threat directed towards Eisenhower High School. At this time, there is no credibility to the threat. The Shelby Township Police Department will have a strong police presence at all of our schools tomorrow.” Chief Robert J. Shelide

This increase in security comes after Four students were killed, six students were injured and one teacher was injured Tuesday when a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, officials said.

