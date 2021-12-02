‘It was troubling. It was disturbing’: Additional piece of evidence uncovered in Oxford High School shooting investigation

Four students were killed, six students were injured and one teacher was injured Tuesday when a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, officials said.

OXFORD, Mich. – Four students were killed, six students were injured and one teacher was injured Tuesday when a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, officials said.

The four students who were killed have been identified as 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Police received the first 911 call at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 3). The suspected shooter was in custody within five minutes of that first call being made, police said. More than 100 calls were made to 911.

16-year-old Tate Myre (top left), 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin (top right), 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana (bottom left), 17-year-old Justin Shilling (bottom right). (WDIV)

The suspect has been identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Crumbley has been charged as an adult.

Crumbley has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“Charging this person as an adult is necessary to achieve justice and protect the public,” McDonald said. “Any other option would put all of us at risk of this person because they could be released and still a threat.”

McDonald said the evidence indicates the shooting was “not just an impulsive act.” She said there is “a mountain of digital evidence” and it has been reviewed. She said the evidence indicates the shooting was planned well before it happened.

McDonald also said prosecutors are considering charges against both of Crumbley’s parents, and a decision is expected swiftly.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said school officials met with the parents of the suspected shooter the morning of the incident due to “concerning” behavior. He said police didn’t learn about any potential warning signs surrounding Crumbley until after the shooting.

“We received no information about this individual prior to the shooting,” Bouchard said. “We also were told that the school had some information or some contact with the individual. We had no information from the schools, but we have since learned that the schools did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning.

Mcdonald said she is limited with what she can share with the media, but she did say that there’s an another piece of evidence that is troubling.

“There is an additional piece of evidence that hasn’t been released yet, but I can assure you it was troubling. It was disturbing and unfortunately he was allowed to go back to class,” McDonald said.

