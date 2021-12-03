Lake Orion High School student arrested for threatening to shoot up school, police say

LAKE ORION, Mich. – A junior at Lake Orion High School has been arrested for threatening to shoot up the school one day after the deadly shooting at Oxford High School, police said.

Oakland County deputies said the 15-year-old Orion Township resident claimed he would shoot up Lake Orion High School if he could get a gun.

The threat was made Wednesday, the day after the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven people injured, according to authorities.

The Lake Orion High School student was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at his Orion Township home, officials said.

He is being held at the Oakland County Children’s Village.

“School districts around the state have closed because of concerns for student and staff safety,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We have seen first-hand the tragic consequences when these statements turn into action.

“Some may think it is a joke. It is not. Others see it as a way to get out of school, or it may be a real precursor that requires us to intervene and prevent. We are aggressively investigating each of these threats and will seek to hold anyone accountable who makes such threats.”

The student was scheduled to appear before an Oakland County Probate Court referee on Friday afternoon.