Michigan AG offers ‘full and comprehensive review’ of Oxford High shooting to school district

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced Sunday it has offered a “full and comprehensive review” of the Oxford High School shooting to the Oxford school district.

Nessel’s office released this statement Sunday morning:

“We have reached out to the attorney for the Oxford Community School District and have offered the services of the Michigan Department of Attorney General to conduct a full and comprehensive review of the 11/30/21 shooting and the events leading up to it. Our attorneys and special agents are uniquely qualified to perform an investigation of this magnitude and are prepared to perform an extensive investigation and inquiry to answer the many questions the community has regarding this tragedy.”

The criminal investigation into the school shooting Tuesday afternoon that killed four students and injured seven other people is still ongoing. However, the suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult on a list of charges from first-degree murder to terrorism.

The sophomore student’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also facing charges for their alleged role in the fatal shooting. The couple were arrested Saturday morning following an hourslong manhunt.

