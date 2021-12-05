Volunteers in Romulus make, deliver beds to children in need

Nearly 200 volunteers spent their Sunday making beds and bunk beds for kids who don’t have a place to sleep.

A local nonprofit believes having a roof over your head is just as important as having a bed to sleep in.

Volunteers spent the day doing just that in Romulus.

“It’s awesome,” said volunteer Kelli Marquette. “I didn’t know what to expect and it’s really cool to see so many people.”

It takes 14 pieces of wood to build one bed.

More than 80 beds were made today and 100 delivered across western Wayne County.

"We are taking completed assembled headboards and foot boards and dipping them in stain and brushing off the excess and letting them dry," Marquette said.

One of the youngest volunteers, Caleb Oregon is just 10 years old.

“I have a bed and I’m thankful for it and I want to give em one,” Oregon said.

The nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace launched nearly a decade ago.

“The need is so great that we need more chapters in Metro Detroit,” said Wendell Gramlich of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Lowe’s sold the lumber and a local church, 7th Day Adventist, provided the location and the mattresses.

“I feel for the kids, I really do,” Gramlich said. “If I didn’t know it myself to begin with, I wouldn’t have known the need.”

Labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues have made this event more challenging since COVID hit, but when there’s a will, there’s a way.

"When I went SHP training, they said get as many people and build as many beds as you can because it's all about the kids," Gramlich said.

The charity tries to have a build every other month, but unfortunately, demand always exceeds supply.

“I was actually thinking that gosh when I when I go to bed I’ll wonder 100 kids are sleeping in a bed tonight that’s pretty cool,” Marquette said.

To donate online, click or tap here.

To request a bed, visit www.shpbeds.org/request-bed, and to volunteer, click or tap here.

Donations by mail can be made to: P.O. Box 85304, Westland, MI 48185.