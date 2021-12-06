DTE Energy preps for possible power outages with wind advisory in SE Michigan

DTE Energy is preparing for possible power outages on Monday around Southeast Michigan as a wind advisory goes into effect.

The wind advisory is in effect for the region through 7 p.m. Monday evening, with sustained winds around 20 to 25 mph, and gusts topping 45 mph.

“DTE teams are preparing for high winds to move across Southeast Michigan this morning and through the afternoon. Damaging winds of 45-50 mph are expected, which could lead to power interruptions for our customers. Our teams are standing by and ready to respond, and we have additional crews from outside our area ready to join us if needed to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible,” DTE said in a statement.

As of 9:30 a.m., about 2,400 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan.

You can check the DTE outage map here. Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

