DTE Energy preps for possible power outages with wind advisory in SE Michigan

DTE Energy is preparing for possible power outages on Monday around Southeast Michigan as a wind advisory goes into effect.
The wind advisory is in effect for the region through 7 p.m. Monday evening, with sustained winds around 20 to 25 mph, and gusts topping 45 mph.
“DTE teams are preparing for high winds to move across Southeast Michigan this morning and through the afternoon. Damaging winds of 45-50 mph are expected, which could lead to power interruptions for our customers. Our teams are standing by and ready to respond, and we have additional crews from outside our area ready to join us if needed to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible,” DTE said in a statement.
As of 9:30 a.m., about 2,400 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan.
You can check the DTE outage map here. Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.
Safety tips during a storm
- Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
- Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
- Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
- Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
- A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747.
- Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.
- Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.