14-year-old Oxford High School student Phoebe Arthur will continue her recovery at home after being released from the hospital.

OXFORD, Mich. – Phoebe Arthur was shot with her boyfriend last week during the Oxford High School tragedy.

Like her boyfriend, Arthur was released from the hospital to recover from home. Her family is ecstatic about the recovery.

No tragic event can dim her lights as she has a glowing personality that illuminates any room she walks into.

If you would like to help Arthur and her family, donate here.