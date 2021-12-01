What we know about the victims of the Oxford High School shooting

Three students were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, officials said.

OXFORD, Mich. – Three students were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, officials said.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said a 15-year-old sophomore student is the suspected shooter. The shooting happened at 12:51 p.m. in an area of the school where many history classes take place.

More than 100 calls were made to police during the shooting. McCabe said the suspect was in custody within five minutes of officials receiving the first 911 call.

Investigators recovered a semi-automatic handgun and found multiple spent shell cases. It is believed the suspect fired between 15-20 rounds.

All schools in the Oxford Community Schools district, including OELC, will be closed for the remainder of the week, officials announced.

Below are the names and pictures of the three students who were killed.

14-year-old Hana St Juliana

14-year-old Hana St Juliana was among the victims of a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. (WDIV)

16-year-old Tate Myre

16-year-old Tate Myre was killed in a Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021 (Family)

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, was one of the victims shot and killed at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, according to her family. (Madisyn Baldwin's family)

The following is a list officials released of the people who were injured:

14-year-old boy who suffered jaw and head wounds.

14-year-old girl in critical condition with chest and neck gunshot wounds. She is on a ventilator after surgery.

15-year-old boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

15-year-old boy in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

17-year-old boy who is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

17-year-old boy with gunshot wound to his hip.

17-year-old girl in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her chest.

47-year-old teacher who has been discharged from the hospital with a grazing wound to their shoulder.

The victims were transported to several different hospitals in the area including McLaren Lapeer, McLaren Oakland and St. Joe’s in Pontiac.