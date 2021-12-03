37º

‘She’s just so joyful’: Family friend shares heartbreak over teen injured in Oxford High School shooting

4 killed, 7 injured in shooting

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Phoebe Arthur (WDIV)

OXFORD, Mich. – A shooting at Oxford High School ended with four students dead and seven other people injured, a teacher was among the injured.

Three of the injured students are still recovering in hospitals. 14-year-old Phoebe Arthur and her boyfriend were both shot on Tuesday (Nov. 30). He’s been discharged from the hospital, but Arthur is still hospitalized. Her condition is improving each day.

Local 4′s Rhonda Walker sat down with a close family friend who also grew up in the community. Teresa McQueen has known Arthur most of her life, and even taught art in her kindergarten class. Relationships run deep in Oxford. Neighbors, teachers, alumni become almost like family.

“I’ve been friends with Ben for, gosh, almost 30 years now,” McQueen said.

Ben is Phoebe’s father. Ben and McQueen graduated from Oxford High School together. McQueen doesn’t have any children of her own in school, but she is very connected to her friends’ kids.

“We have a nice group of Oxford Alumni friends,” she said.

McQueen is focusing on Phoebe’s recovery now. She has made incredible progress. She was taken off a ventilator just days ago.

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Phoebe.

