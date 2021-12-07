Michigan Rep. John Reilly’s listening meeting turns heated during conversation about gun laws

Many in Oxford keep talking about what’s next, part of that discussion involves possible new gun laws in Lansing.

OXFORD, Mich. – Many in Oxford keep talking about what’s next, part of that discussion involves possible new gun laws in Lansing.

That led to a spirited discussion Monday night at a meeting with Rep. John Reilly (R-Oakland Township). Many of the few dozen who attended the discussion were there to listen to Reilly’s thoughts on guns.

Frustrations boiled over a few times at the open forum. Much of the frustration was directed at Reilly. Some parents of Oxford High School students had direct questions about his stance on gun laws going forward.

Reilly said he does support common sense gun laws, but he’s not a fan of creating new laws. He said he does not support creating a law that would require people to keep their guns locked up inside the home.

There was talk of a bill that was voted on two days after the shooting. An amendment was added by a neighboring state representative to bump new funding for school resource officers from $10 million to $50 million. Reilly voted no. He said the budget was already out of control and he would have voted no at $10 million. He said in his school district, schools already a resource officer.

