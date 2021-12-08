9-year-old Brighton boy makes ceramic Christmas ornaments to raise money for Fund a Life

There's many ways to give back this holiday season, but one fourth grade student is working hard to grab people's attention. One boy from Brighton is using his artistic skills to give back.

BRIGHTON, Mich. – The Christmas tree could always use another ornament -- especially when it’s for a good cause.

A 9-year-old boy in Brighton is using his artistic skills to give back and he’s encouraging the community to help him with that mission.

It started when Evan Alford ran a 5K over the summer in support of the organization Fund a Life. When he learned more about Fund a Life, Evan wanted to help out more -- which is why he makes ornaments.

“I don’t know. I just felt really bad for the people who are disabled and I want them to be normal and feel better,” Evan Alford said.

Fund a Life raises money for families in Michigan who are dealing with life altering circumstances. Fundraising happens at events like the 5K Evan Alford attended over the summer.

“We were able to tell a couple stories of grant recipients that were live at the event and I think someone with a big heart like Evan was there and was able to kind of soak it all in and soak in the energy of the event and kind of feel the impact,” founder and executive director of Fund a Life, Mark Howell, said.

Ad

Evan Alford has been making ceramic ornaments by hand out of clay. He is going to sell them at a holiday-themed event this weekend to raise money for Fund a Life.

The event is at Brighton Light House. You can register on Facebook.

Read: More community coverage