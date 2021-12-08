Mason Middle School student arrested after posting threatening message to social media, police say

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Mason Middle School student was arrested after posting a threatening message to social media, according to Waterford Township police.

Police said they have investigated numerous reports of threats and rumors to determine if they are credible threats. They were made aware of a post that threatened Mason Middle School.

The post contained a direct threat with a picture of a firearm: “Bro mason your next I’m coming for you on Tuesday.”

The threat led officers to an eighth grade male student at Mason Middle School. Police said the student admitted to creating and posting the threatening message.

Police took the boy into custody and he was lodged at the Oakland County Children’s Village. He will be in court on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

“We strongly advise against this type of threatening act. We take these threats seriously and we will continue to investigate each and every one, using all available investigative tactics and resources to arrest those responsible and seek to charge them to the fullest extent possible,” chief of police Scott Underwood said.

Ad

Read: More school threat coverage