Romeo schools cancels all K-12 classes Thursday, Friday to focus on safety training as investigation into threat continues

ROMEO, Mich. – Romeo High School was placed on lockdown on Monday and had a controlled dismissal after a “concerning” note was found in the restroom, school officials said.

A letter sent to parents and guardians said the note was found late Monday morning by two students in a restroom. School administrators and Macomb County deputies immediately began to investigate, authorities said.

That investigation is ongoing and officials said further time is needed to complete the investigation. There will be no school for Romeo High School and the Powell 9th Grade Academy students on Dec. 8. All RCS elementary schools and RMS will be in session as scheduled.

In addition, Romeo Community Schools will not be in session for all K-12 students on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. Officials will spend those two days to work on training for employees and to plan for future training with students.

All students will return on Dec. 13

Read the entire update below:

“Since Tuesday, November 30th, our world has been turned upside down. For those of us directly connected to a school community, staff, students, and parents the impact has likely been the most significant. We have heard you. Your phone calls and emails, containing words of encouragement, genuine concern for the safety of your children, and questions about the status of school safety in RCS and our planned response in the aftermath of the tragedy in Oxford.

Over the course of the last week, our community, as well as those communities that surround us, have endured a lot. No one more so than our neighbors in Oxford, who our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to.

Our current reality with the incident at Romeo High School is that the investigation has moved forward significantly with the support of law enforcement and the entire RHS staff. As of tonight, law enforcement is continuing to investigate the leads that surfaced from our work today. As a result, further time is necessary in our effort to complete a thorough investigation. Therefore, there will be no school tomorrow for Romeo High School and the Powell 9th Grade Academy students. RHS and 9GA parents will receive an additional communication from Mr. Osebold this evening.

All RCS elementary schools and RMS will be in session as scheduled on December 8th, 2021.

As our leadership team has processed the events of the past eight days, it solidifies two lines of thinking, now is the time to revisit our school safety procedures and training with our staff, and next, that our staff is in need of a moment of relief to be at their best when they stand in front of your children.

As a result, Romeo Community Schools will not be in session for all students K-12 on Thursday, December 9th and Friday, December 10th. It is our intent to spend these two days preparing for, and carrying out necessary refresher training to ensure that our employees continue to be prepared to support our students in the unlikely event of a crisis. We will also be planning for future training with our students and the opportunity for informational presentations with our parents when we return to school in January.

We know that this schedule change may cause an inconvenience for some of our families. What we need most from you is your support and understanding that this is what is best for our school community at this time. We look forward to a successful day with our elementary and middle school students tomorrow. Having this additional time will support a successful week of school with all students beginning Monday, December 13th.

We appreciate your continued support.”

