24º

Local News

Vigil held at Michigan State University to honor victims of Oxford High School shooting

Several Oxford High School graduates attended

Victor Williams, Reporter

Tags: East Lansing, Ingham County, News, Michigan, State, Michigan State University, MSU, Vigil, Oxford High School Shooting, Oxford High School, Oxford High School Shooting Vigil
Candlelight illuminated the sky in the heart of Spartan Country on Tuesday night as a vigil was held at Michigan State University in remembrance to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Candlelight illuminated the sky in the heart of Spartan country on Tuesday night as a vigil was held at Michigan State University in remembrance to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

“It meant a lot to me, personally, just because it’s nice to know that people care so far from home and people that aren’t even connected to it,” said Oxford high graduate, Logan Nicks.

Nicks and several others who graduated from Oxford High School were in the crowd, but this time it was Michigan State University students who wanted to pay their respects.

“My brother’s in the high school, so I was worried about him and overall just heartbroken about all the deaths, all the injuries, everybody affected,” said Ashley Brandt

“It means a lot to me personally, coming from Oxford. It’s so heartwarming to see everyone come out,” MSU student Kaylie Seeling said.

There was also another reason for the gathering -- the group behind the vigil, “Students Demand Action,” was created to try and stop gun violence in the first place.

“It’s a human issue. Children are dying and we need to work together to prevent it,” said Dhriti Marri.

“Gun violence is something that affects everybody and we couldn’t imagine what Oxford is going through right now, but our hearts are going out to them and we’re here to support them however we can,” said Annie Heitmeier.

Read: Complete Oxford High School shooting coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.