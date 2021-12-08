Vigil held at Michigan State University to honor victims of Oxford High School shooting

Candlelight illuminated the sky in the heart of Spartan Country on Tuesday night as a vigil was held at Michigan State University in remembrance to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Candlelight illuminated the sky in the heart of Spartan country on Tuesday night as a vigil was held at Michigan State University in remembrance to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

“It meant a lot to me, personally, just because it’s nice to know that people care so far from home and people that aren’t even connected to it,” said Oxford high graduate, Logan Nicks.

Nicks and several others who graduated from Oxford High School were in the crowd, but this time it was Michigan State University students who wanted to pay their respects.

“My brother’s in the high school, so I was worried about him and overall just heartbroken about all the deaths, all the injuries, everybody affected,” said Ashley Brandt

“It means a lot to me personally, coming from Oxford. It’s so heartwarming to see everyone come out,” MSU student Kaylie Seeling said.

There was also another reason for the gathering -- the group behind the vigil, “Students Demand Action,” was created to try and stop gun violence in the first place.

“It’s a human issue. Children are dying and we need to work together to prevent it,” said Dhriti Marri.

“Gun violence is something that affects everybody and we couldn’t imagine what Oxford is going through right now, but our hearts are going out to them and we’re here to support them however we can,” said Annie Heitmeier.

