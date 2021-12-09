Commerce Twp. liquor store raising money for Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan with bourbon sales

The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan (BCFM) has partnered with Benstein Liquor in Walled Lake to select a single barrel of Woodford Reserve Bourbon with a portion of each sale benefiting the foundation.

A limited number of bottles will be released on 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13.

“We love giving back to kids and families in metro Detroit,” said Fady Mansour, owner of Benstein Liquor. “This is a wonderful opportunity to share our passion throughout our community – fine bourbon and creating hopeful futures for those who need it most.”

“We are grateful to Benstein Liquor for this partnership,” said Heidi Grix, president and CEO of The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan. “Each sale from these bottles helps ensure our patients and their families have a wonderful holiday season and receive the support and services they need during a very challenging time in their lives.”

If you’d like more information about the release, please call Benstein Liquor at 248-993-0606.