15-year-old Bloomfield Hills High School student charged with 1-year misdemeanor for school threat

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student at Bloomfield Hills High School has been charged with a one-year misdemeanor for making a threat directed at the school, officials said.

Bloomfield Township police were alerted to the threat at 10 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 9). They said a tip from the OK2SAY app included the name of a student who allegedly made the threat, as well as the names of people who witnessed the threat.

Police launched an investigation and arrested a 15-year-old boy. His parents cooperated with authorities, and no weapons were found during a search of their home, according to officials.

The boy was taken to the Oakland County Children’s Village. He was arraigned at 3:15 p.m. Friday and charged with threatening to commit violence against students or employees on school property -- a one-year misdemeanor.

He was released to his parents with a GPS tether and ordered not to return to school, police said.

The next court date is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.