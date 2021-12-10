45º

LIVE

Local News

15-year-old Bloomfield Hills High School student charged with 1-year misdemeanor for school threat

Boy charged with threatening to commit violence against students or employees on school property

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Bloomfield Hills, Oakland County, Local, Andover Road, Bloomfield Hills High School, Bloomfield Township Police Department, Bloomfield Township, Oakland County Children's Village, OK2SAY, Schools, School Threat, Michigan
Bloomfield Hills High School. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student at Bloomfield Hills High School has been charged with a one-year misdemeanor for making a threat directed at the school, officials said.

Bloomfield Township police were alerted to the threat at 10 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 9). They said a tip from the OK2SAY app included the name of a student who allegedly made the threat, as well as the names of people who witnessed the threat.

Police launched an investigation and arrested a 15-year-old boy. His parents cooperated with authorities, and no weapons were found during a search of their home, according to officials.

The boy was taken to the Oakland County Children’s Village. He was arraigned at 3:15 p.m. Friday and charged with threatening to commit violence against students or employees on school property -- a one-year misdemeanor.

He was released to his parents with a GPS tether and ordered not to return to school, police said.

The next court date is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email