Minor in custody after making fake bomb threat toward Roseville Middle School, police say

Identity of suspect is not public

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A minor is in custody after making a fake bomb threat toward Roseville Middle School, police said.

Officers were sent to the Roseville Middle School on a report of a bomb inside the school. The school was evacuated and K9′s were used to check for explosives. No explosives were found, according to police.

Police said they have identified the minor responsible for the fake bomb threat and the investigation is ongoing. Charges are being considered. Police have confirmed that the bomb threat was fake.

The suspect is not a resident of Roseville and is not a student in Roseville Community Schools. Police said the suspect has no known connection to the city or school district.

