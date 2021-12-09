Live stream: Detroit police provide update on recent school threats following Oxford shooting

DETROIT – Joined by community officials, Detroit police Chief James White will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the recent school threats made following the Oxford High School shooting last week.

White is expected to be joined by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and members of the Detroit Public Schools community.

Three students out of Detroit have been charged in the last week for making or falsely reporting threats against their schools.

A 17-year-old girl from East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device in connection with a threat on Saturday, Dec. 4.

According to officials, a 15-year-old boy from Central High School in Detroit has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device in connection with a threat on Monday, Dec. 6.

A 16-year-old boy from Martin Luther King High School in Detroit is being charged with false report of a threat of terrorism and malicious use of a telecommunications device for a threat on Dec. 6.

Several other students across Metro Detroit are also facing charges for reportedly making school threats in the past week following the fatal shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Officials say that after a school shooting occurs, similar threats often pop up at nearby schools and districts, and even throughout the country. A number of Southeast Michigan schools and school districts closed last week over such threats -- of which most, if not all, were found to be not credible.

