Most of SE Michigan under high wind warning Saturday

The wind gust forecast for some Metro Detroit cities at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021

Most Southeastern Michigan counties are under a high wind warning all day Saturday.

The windy day is expected to produce gusts of 50-60 mph, with a steady wind speed of 20-40 mph throughout the day.

The following 10 SE Michigan counties are under a high wind warning from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday:

Genesee County

Lapeer County

Lenawee County

Livingston County

Macomb County

Monroe County

Oakland County

St. Clair County

Washtenaw County

Wayne County

Sanilac County is also under a high wind warning Saturday, but that advisory expires at 7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, peak winds will occur in the afternoon on Saturday. Those in the region are urged to be on alert for unsecured objects blowing around and fallen tree limbs.

Power outages are possible, especially if tree limbs are falling. If you come across any downed wires, call the authorities or the power company immediately and stay far away from them. We’re tracking DTE Energy power outages for Saturday, Dec. 11 right here.

Travel could be difficult amid strong winds, especially for high profile vehicles.

