Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan -- Dec. 11, 2021

DETROIT – Most of Southeast Michigan is under a wind advisory Saturday, as strong winds are expected to move through the region throughout the day, raising concerns of potential power outages.

Loss of power is possible in the region Saturday, with wind gusts expected to reach 50 mph or more.

As of 7:20 a.m. Saturday, DTE Energy reported that more than 5,600 customers were without power. More than 60 crews were in the field at that time, addressing outages.

Current power outages are widespread across Metro Detroit.

Click here to see the DTE Energy Outage Map.

DTE has issued a storm alert, saying their crews are prepared to address any power outages Saturday.

“We anticipate high winds on Saturday and potential outages in Southeast Michigan. Our crews are ready to act quickly and safely to restore power, and we have called in additional support to speed this work,” their website reads. “Please be safe and remember to stay at least 20 feet from any downed power lines and assume they are live and dangerous. Report any outage or downed line.”

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

