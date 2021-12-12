Oakland County officials investigate death of 1-year-old boy found unresponsive in bathtub

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County deputies are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a bathtub after his father went into another room, they said.

The incident happened at 11:18 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block of Bywater Street in Commerce Township, police said.

Bouchard said the 37-year-old father is in custody. Detectives are investigating the case for possible child neglect charges.

“It is heartbreaking to see a tragedy such as this, which is so easily prevented,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We intend to hold this father fully accountable for this senseless death.”

Deputies were called to the home, and they said the boy was unconscious and wasn’t breathing when they arrived. His mother was performing CPR, they said.

The child died Friday evening at Children’s Hospital in Detroit, according to authorities.

The father told deputies he had been bathing the child when his phone rang. He said he went into another room to answer the phone, and the boy’s mother wasn’t home.

Deputies said the father was unsteady and abnormally calm when he described what had happened to the boy. He was later interviewed at the police substation, and while being interviewed, he fell asleep and slumped over in his chair, authorities said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and blood was drawn to search for evidence of possible drug use, deputies said.