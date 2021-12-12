Possible drunken driver in custody after Rochester Hills police find vehicle in river

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Rochester Hills police have taken a possible drunken driver into custody after they were called to a crash scene and found a vehicle in a river, authorities said.

Officials said they were called at 2:31 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 11) to the area of Avon and Dequindre roads.

When they arrived, deputies saw taillights near the edge of the river and two men standing nearby. The men told police their vehicle was in the river and they didn’t know where their other friend, the driver, had gone, according to officials.

Deputies spoke to the driver, a 30-year-old Washington Township man, and realized he smelled of intoxicants, they said. He was taken into custody without incident.

The man is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending possible charges. A blood draw was conducted, and results are pending.

A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle from the river, but by the time it arrived, the vehicle had floated away, according to authorities. It became entirely submerged underwater, and the Rochester Hills Fire Department was called to remove it.

All three men from inside the car refused medical treatment, police said.