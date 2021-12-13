45º

2 men -- 1 armed with gun -- wanted for failed attempt to steal SUV in Madison Heights, police say

Officials say man was armed with ‘AR-15 style pistol’

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Two men suspected of trying to steal an SUV on Dec. 13, 2021, in Madison Heights. (Madison Heights Police Department)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Two men -- one armed with what police called an “AR-15 style pistol” -- tried and failed to steal an SUV early Monday morning in Madison Heights, officials said.

The attempted theft happened at 5:17 a.m. Monday (Dec. 13) at a home in the 28000 block of Couzens Street, according to authorities.

The homeowner’s security cameras captured video of two men who tried to steal a 2021 Dodge Durango, police said. Both men had left the area before officers arrived, they said.

Police reviewed the footage and determined one of the men had been armed with “an AR-15 style pistol.” That man was wearing a white mask, a white or gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes down the sides and light-colored shoes.

The other man was wearing a light-colored mask and a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a black or dark-colored horizontal stripe on the front, according to officials.

Madison Heights police are investigating the case. Anyone who recognizes either of the men or has information about this incident is asked to call authorities at 248-585-2100.

