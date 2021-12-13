Pavement buckling, cracking in River Rouge

This is not far from an area in Southwest Detroit where the ground buckled and bloated, causing a building to collapse.

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – There’s concern about a stretch of land in a storage yard in River Rouge where the pavement has buckled and cracked along Pleasant and Campbell streets.

This is 3 miles from where pavement buckled and caused the partial collapse of a building in mid-September in Southwest Detroit.

An 8-inch gas line has been ruptured, causing four businesses to lose their gas feed.

Here is a statement from DTE Energy:

“DTE Energy was alerted to a suspected soil failure on a storage lot in River Rouge that caused the ground to heave, creating concern about the integrity of underground infrastructure for several utilities, including DTE Gas.”