Live stream: Oxford school board holds first meeting since high school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – The Board of Education for Oxford Community Schools is holding its first board meeting since the shooting at Oxford High School.
Four students were killed and seven people were injured in the Nov. 30 mass shooting. A 15-year-old is facing charges as an adult in the case. His parents have also been charged.
On Tuesday, the superintendent of Oxford schools announced that he would be putting his retirement plans on hold.
You can watch the school board meeting live in the video player above.
Here’s what’s on the agenda for Dec. 14:
- 1. Attendance
- President Donnelly
- Vice President Griffith
- Secretary Shafer
- Treasurer Bailey
- Trustee D’Alessando
- Trustee Foster
- Trustee Hanser
- Central Office staff:
- Superintendent Tim Throne
- Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Kenneth Weaver
- Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources David Pass
- Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sam Barna
- Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Instruction Anita Qonja-Collins
- Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Jill Lemond
- 2. Changes to the board agenda
- 3. Consent Agenda
- 3.A. Nov. 23, 2021 meeting minutes
- 3.B. Nov. 23, 2021 closed meeting minutes
- 3.C. December 2021 Bills Payable, $5,712,930.09.
- 4. Board of Education matters
- 4.A. Resolution for a Third Party Review.
- 4.B. Superintendent Search Timeline.
- 4.C. Safety Update - Jill Lemond.
- 5. Finance / operations
- 5.A. Summer Tax Resolution - Continuation of Summer tax levy.
- 6. Unscheduled audience participation
- 7. Scheduled activities
- 8. Clarification
- 9. Final board comments
- 10. Other
- 11. Adjournment