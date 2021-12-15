All Oxford school district buildings closed rest of week after community expresses concern over threat

OXFORD, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 01: A police vehicle remains parked outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Yesterday, three students were killed and eight others were injured when a gunman began shooting at the school. A 15-year-old sophomore, believed to be the only gunman, is in custody, (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Mich. – Oxford Community School buildings are closed for the rest of the week after school officials heard from community members who were concerned for the safety of the students.

The schools were closed Tuesday (Dec. 14) out of an abundance of caution after a threat directed at the middle school was posted on social media.

The threat was reported to school officials on Monday (Dec. 13). The school said it has notified law enforcement and an investigation is underway.

The school did a full security check of every school building and the buildings were declared safe. Officials said all threats will be taken seriously and prosecuted.

“Although law enforcement has cleared our K- 8, Bridges and Crossroads school buildings for our safe reopening tomorrow, many in our community have expressed concern surrounding yesterday’s threat and do not feel ready to return. This has caused us to pause and consider the current needs and emotional well-being of our school community. Therefore, we have decided to close all district school buildings for the remainder of the week. Please see your email from OCS for details.” Oxford Community Schools

Tuesday marks two weeks since four students were killed and seven other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School.

The suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, 15, appeared in court on Monday. He faces 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Some of those charges include terrorism causing death, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His parents were in court on Tuesday.

If you become aware of a threat that was made toward a school in Michigan, you can leave an anonymous tip on the OK2SAY tipline.

