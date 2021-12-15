All Oxford school district buildings closed rest of week after community expresses concern over threat

OXFORD, Mich. – Oxford Community School buildings are closed for the rest of the week after school officials heard from community members who were concerned for the safety of the students.
The schools were closed Tuesday (Dec. 14) out of an abundance of caution after a threat directed at the middle school was posted on social media.
The threat was reported to school officials on Monday (Dec. 13). The school said it has notified law enforcement and an investigation is underway.
The school did a full security check of every school building and the buildings were declared safe. Officials said all threats will be taken seriously and prosecuted.
Tuesday marks two weeks since four students were killed and seven other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School.
The suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, 15, appeared in court on Monday. He faces 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Some of those charges include terrorism causing death, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His parents were in court on Tuesday.
If you become aware of a threat that was made toward a school in Michigan, you can leave an anonymous tip on the OK2SAY tipline.
Anyone who needs mental health support can reach out to the following numbers:
- Call the Resource and Crisis Helplines 1-800-231-1127 or MiCal 1-844-446-4225 to set-up support
- Call this non-emergency number 1.248.464.6363 to set-up support