Oxford Community Schools closed Tuesday after threat posted to social media

OXFORD, Mich. – Oxford Community Schools are closed Tuesday (Dec. 14) out of an abundance of caution after a threat directed at the middle school was posted on social media.

The threat was reported to school officials on Monday (Dec. 13). The school said it has notified law enforcement and an investigation is underway.

The school will do a full security check of every school building while the investigation continues. Officials said all threats will be taken seriously and prosecuted.

Students will still be able to pick up their backpacks at the high school on Tuesday as scheduled.

"Today, December 13, we received an image from social media that included a specific threat directed at our middle school. We immediately notified law enforcement, who are investigating. Out of an abundance of caution, we are cancelling school in all our buildings on Tuesday, Dec. 14. We plan to do a full security check of all our buildings while our security experts and law enforcement conduct their investigation. We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your continued patience and understanding during this challenging time. Please talk to your students and remind them that all threats at Oxford Community Schools will be taken seriously, investigated by law enforcement, and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” Oxford Community Schools

Tuesday marks two weeks since four students were killed and seven other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School.

The suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, 15, appeared in court on Monday. He faces 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Some of those charges include terrorism causing death, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Ad

If you become aware of a threat that was made toward a school in Michigan, you can leave an anonymous tip on the OK2SAY tipline.

Read: OK2SAY tipline takes anonymous reports about crimes, threats at Michigan schools