Parents of Oxford shooting suspect aren’t expected back in court until February

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The parents of the teen accused of killing four students and injuring seven other people at Oxford High School appeared in court on Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Officials said they gave their son Ethan Crumbley, 15, the semi-automatic handgun that was used in the high school shooting.

Even though the couple appeared in court, the proceedings were postponed to give the defense and the prosecution more time to review the massive amounts of evidence in the case.

“We anticipate being ready to present the preliminary exam in February, your honor, and as the court knows these children, and families, these funerals have just recently concluded. The Prosecutor’s Office has a lot of work to do with a lot of the victims and the families and we do not think it’s in their best interest, or in the interest of justice, to do that during the holiday season,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

The parents were both chained and in handcuffs while in the courtroom. James Crumbley was seen mouthing what appeared to be the words “I love you” to his wife. Both are being held on a $500,000 cash bond. Their attorneys are expected to ask to lower that bond next week.

The preliminary examination in the case is set for Feb. 8, 2022.

Geoffrey Fieger receives backlash after naming ex-Oxford High School worker in shooting lawsuit

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger's lawsuit is putting school officials lives in danger.

When attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed a $100 million lawsuit against Oxford school officials on behalf of a shooting victim, Ryan Moore was named.

Now, Oxford Community Schools has filed a motion to dismiss Ryan Moore from the case on the grounds that he doesn’t even work at Oxford High School anymore. They said Moore does not work in the Oxford High School building and had nothing to do with Ethan Crumbley leading up to the shooting.

“In a hurry to be on the news, Geoffrey Fieger filed a lawsuit against Oxford Schools and numerous employees without conducting the due diligence required by our Rules of Professional Responsibility,” the motion says. “While his pleading is full of lies and misrepresentations, one is particularly appalling and must be dealt with immediately.”

The motion said that Moore is now facing death threats and has to secure his home. Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies are posted outside other homes of school officials.

