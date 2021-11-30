Oxford High School shooting: 4-6 victims, suspected shooter in custody -- live coverage here

OXFORD, Mich. – A suspected shooter at Oxford High School has been taken into custody after at least one student was shot and at least four people were injured on Tuesday, authorities said.

No fatalities have been reported, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30) in the section of the school where many history classes take place, Local 4 has learned.

Police said they responded to the active shooting situation with multiple patrol and EMS units, along with SWAT and aviation units.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one suspected shooter is in custody, and officials recovered a handgun, they said.

Officials don’t believe there are any other threats at this time, but they are still searching the school. A lockdown was issued, and has not yet been lifted.

The shooting victim was shot in the face, sources told Local 4. That student’s condition has not been confirmed.

Buses are showing up at the school to bring students home. Evacuated students were told to convene at the Meijer north of the school.

Michigan State Police troopers were also called to the high school to assist, authorities said.

Message from Oxford Community Schools

“This afternoon there was an active shooter at Oxford High School,” district officials said in a message to parents. “Oakland County Sheriff’s Department has secured the scene. Oxford High School students and staff are systematically being evacuated to the Meijer Garden Center and may be picked up there. Any students with their own transportation have been allowed to leave. All other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes and are in no danger.

“Students at middle and elementary schools may be picked up by their parents at any time. Busing transportation will be delayed at Oxford Middle School and elementary schools until the needs of the high school students have been met. We will continue to share information with you as we can.”

A map of Oxford High School and the nearby Meijer where students are being sent after an emergency situation on Nov. 30, 2021. (WDIV)

