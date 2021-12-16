15-year-old boy charged for threat directed at Detroit Lions Academy, prosecutor says

DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a threat directed at the Detroit Lions Academy, according to the Wayne County prosecutor.

Officials said the threat was made Tuesday (Dec. 14) by a student from the academy. The boy has been charged with intentional threat to commit violence against a school, school employees or students.

He was given a $10,000 bond, or 10%, officials said.

The pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 24.

Since this is a juvenile case, the judge will fashion a sentence considering the crime with the intention of rehabilitating the offender, authorities said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 39 school threat cases since the Oxford High School shooting.