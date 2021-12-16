SE Michigan under wind advisory through Thursday afternoon

Wind speeds for SE Michigan at 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021. The region is under a wind advisory until 4 p.m.

DETROIT – Southeastern Michigan counties are once again facing windy conditions Thursday, just days after strong winds caused widespread power outages and damage throughout the region.

A wind advisory is in effect for the following 11 SE Michigan counties as of 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Thursday:

Genesee County

Lapeer County

Lenawee County

Livingston County

Macomb County

Monroe County

Oakland County

Sanilac County

St. Clair County

Washtenaw County

Wayne County

According to the National Weather Service, winds are expected to move at an average of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

The wind advisory extends throughout the entire southern half of the state’s Lower Peninsula. Northern Michigan is under a high wind warning from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Huron County is under a high wind warning Thursday, with the potential for winds to gust to 50-60 mph in the tip of the Thumb region.

Those in the region are urged to be on alert for unsecured objects blowing around and fallen tree limbs.

Power outages are possible, especially if tree limbs are falling. If you come across any downed wires, call the authorities or the power company immediately and stay far away from them.

The wind advisory comes days after the region was under a high wind warning Saturday, when gusts of 55-60 mph toppled power lines, trees and caused damage throughout Metro Detroit. A total of 160,000 DTE Energy customers lost power during the severe weather over the weekend.

