Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory with shower chances

Gusty winds have been with us overnight and will be with us most of the day today around Metro Detroit and we will see a few showers later this morning with an approaching cold front. Morning temps are in the mid to upper 50s and the winds are steady SSW 20-25 gusting 30-50mph at times. These winds are not quite as bad as what we saw over this past weekend, but they can still cause more problems like power outages and tricky travel. Watch out for blowing debris on the roads and those high profile vans and trucks.

Sunrise is at 7:56 a.m.

Our Wind Advisory expires at 4 p.m., and Huron County is under a High Wind Warning with the potential of winds gusting 50-60mph in the tip of The Thumb. Shower chances are primarily this morning as the cool front approaches between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and this will produce more gusty and dangerous winds. Not everybody gets in on the showers as they will likely be scattered and may produce a decent downpour in addition to gusty winds. Skies will gradually improve through the afternoon as temps go from the low 60s to the low and mid 50s. The winds relax as the sun sets and that will be that.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Friday looks a lot closer to normal for mid-December in Metro Detroit with morning lows near 30 degrees or cooler, and highs closer to 40 degrees under mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Clouds will race in Friday evening ahead of a little wintry mix overnight.

That mix turns to all snow Saturday morning and we may have some minor accumulation of 1-3″ and temps will hang in the mid 30s most of the day. That snow will be a nuisance and will slow down some of your Holiday shopping and getting around. Be careful!

Sunday is the brighter and dryer day of the weekend with temps in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

