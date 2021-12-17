42º

Local News

Dogs provide emotional support for students returning to Oxford school buildings

Many feeling tense, anxious after shooting

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Oxford, Oakland County, News, Local, Local News, Oxford High School, Dogs, Emotional Support Dogs, Support Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Oxford Community Schools
Support dogs are at Oxford schools as students return to the classroom.

OXFORD, Mich. – Many students and families are feeling stressed as Oxford students return to school buildings in the district for the first time since the Nov. 30 shooting at the high school.

Emotional support dogs are roaming the halls and are available to offer comfort to students. School leaders knew returning to the classroom would be a tense time for everyone.

Multiple groups stepped up to bring in therapy dogs. Every Oxford school building that’s open has a therapy dog available.

The dogs provide comfort, calm and a sense of security.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter