Dogs provide emotional support for students returning to Oxford school buildings

Support dogs are at Oxford schools as students return to the classroom.

OXFORD, Mich. – Many students and families are feeling stressed as Oxford students return to school buildings in the district for the first time since the Nov. 30 shooting at the high school.

Emotional support dogs are roaming the halls and are available to offer comfort to students. School leaders knew returning to the classroom would be a tense time for everyone.

Multiple groups stepped up to bring in therapy dogs. Every Oxford school building that’s open has a therapy dog available.

The dogs provide comfort, calm and a sense of security.

Watch the video above for the full report.