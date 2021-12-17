Mayor says research shows Detroit was undercounted in 2020 Census

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and experts say Detroit was undercounted in the 2020 Census.

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan said the 2020 Census numbers for Detroit aren’t correct.

Census data helps decide how much federal funding cities get. Duggan said the Census didn’t count all Detroit residents and he made a case with the help of researchers from Wayne State University and the University of Michigan.

“All we want is Detroiters to be counted. They had had job and they missed by a huge number,” Duggan said. “THey have estimated 639,000 and if you look at Professor Jeffrey Morenoff’s study, which matches DTE’s data, the City of Detroit has 700,000 people.”

Duggan said the Census undercounted the population in certain Detroit neighborhoods by 8%. Those areas include Boston Edison, Green Acres, East English Village, Jefferson Chalmers and Bagley.

“They didn’t go to the doors in the city six times. They didn’t even go to the doors in the city three times. The Census Bureau violated its own policies in the city of Detroit,” Duggan said.

Detroit Census Captain Clois Foster said she experienced it firsthand.

“It was just frustrating. It was so frustrating because I care about the city of Detroit. I care about my city,” Foster said.

University of Michigan professor Jeffrey Morenoff said it’s implausible to think that the city’s population declined by 31,000 people in just one year.

“The numbers are far enough off that this did not happen by chance, but I will leave it to the mayor and his team -- who knows more about the facts on the ground to explain how this may have happened,” Morenoff said.

Duggan said he’s asking for an appeal and will soon present the report to the government.

“There is not a precedent in the country where there was an undercount done in such an intentional way. So we have an unprecedented situation,” Duggan said.