Michigan woman fires shots into ex’s home, returns to shoot more with police on scene, officials say

The scene of a Dec. 14, 2021, shooting on Broadstreet Avenue in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police say a Michigan woman went to her ex-boyfriend’s Detroit home this week, fired shots into the house, shot at him when he walked outside and then returned for another round of gunfire while police were at the scene investigating.

The initial shooting happened at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 14) in the 9200 block of Broadstreet Avenue on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

Police said Brittni Rice, 27, of Owosso, Michigan, went to the home of her 26-year-old ex-boyfriend and fired multiple shots into the house. Four adults and a 2-year-old child were present at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Officials said Rice’s ex-boyfriend went outside while she fled in her car, and she fired two more shots at him.

When police got to the scene to gather information about the shooting, Rice returned in her car and fired three shots before driving away, according to authorities.

A marked police car pursued Rice, and she pulled over shortly afterward, officials said. She was taken into custody without incident.

Nobody was struck by gunfire, police said. One person was injured by wall debris but refused medical treatment, officials said.

Rice has been charged with eight counts of discharging a firearm in/at a building, one count of domestic violence -- third offense, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and nine felony firearm violations.

She was arraigned Friday at 36th District Court and is being held on $500,000 bond. If released, Rice will be under house arrest and wear a GPS tether, officials said. She can’t have contact with the complainants in the case.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 29, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 5.