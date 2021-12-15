Owosso woman opens fire on Detroit house while police are inside; No injuries reported

Police were inside the home taking a statement when the accused shooter opened fire on the home again.

DETROIT – “An Owosso woman drove to Detroit’s west side and fired multiple rounds into a home with two adults, a 15-year-old and an infant inside,” police said.

Police Chief James White said a man inside the home was having domestic problems with the woman.

After the gunfire subsided, the people inside called 911, where the police arrived moments later. When officers arrived the woman had fled the scene. Two officers entered the home to take down a report of the incident.

“Two marked squad cars were sitting in front of the home when police said the suspect returned to the area and fired more rounds into the house,” police said.

Everybody took cover, including officers, who did not return fire.

Supervisors patrolling the street apprehended the woman. Police said no one was injured.