Jefferson Middle School employee arrested for making threat against school, police say

An employee of Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores has been arrested in connection to a threat directed at the school.

SAINT CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – An employee of Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores has been arrested in connection to a threat directed at the school.

St. Clair Shores police were notified by the Lakeview School District on Dec. 17 at 7:30 a.m. that a threat was made toward the middle school.

School leaders said multiple handwritten notes were left at three different teacher work areas.

Superintendent Karl Paulson said one of the notes appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in the hope of closing school.

Police said when they investigated, they discovered that an employee of the school was responsible for making the threat. That employee was taken into custody.

Parent Crystal Michalski said she is shocked and disappointed.

Ad

“It’s just not fair that somebody would do something like that,” Michalski said.

Superintendent Karl Paulson released the following statement to families:

“I write this afternoon with important information regarding Jefferson Middle School. This morning, Jefferson administrators were provided multiple, inappropriate, hand-written notes, similar in nature, that were left at three different teacher work areas. Administrators worked with law enforcement to quickly identify the alleged distributor of the notes through review of camera video footage. One of the notes appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in the hope of closing school. Based on the facts, information and timeline, the team was confident everyone was safe, and there was no need for initiating any lockdown or other safety protocols.

We take any potential disruption to our schools seriously, and cooperate fully with police when the need arises. This situation is no different. While we cannot divulge more details because this issue is an on-going police and internal investigation, Administration has placed a staff member on administrative leave, and that same staff member was arrested by St. Clair Shores Police shortly after noon today. This alleged behavior is unacceptable.

Ad

I am extremely disappointed in this alleged behavior by a staff member, and can reiterate for all families that the police nor administration viewed this situation as a safety concern because of the facts and timeline. A full and proper accounting of camera footage and due process was necessary prior to concluding the issue with the staff member today. It is the policy of Lakeview Public Schools to not speculate or comment further on personnel matters while the police and internal investigations are on-going.

Finally, I want to assure families we will continue to investigate any information provided to us that may be of concern. Our schools stay safe when we work together. Remember, see something – say something.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Read: More coverage on school threats