St. Clair Shores middle school teacher facing false report/threat of terrorism charge

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A teacher at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores will face a charge of false report or threat of terrorism after a threat was made toward the middle school.

The teacher was arrested last week after St. Clair Shores police were notified about the threat by the Lakeview Public Schools district on Friday, Dec. 17. School leaders said multiple handwritten notes were left at three different teacher work areas.

Superintendent Karl Paulson said one of the notes appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in the hope of closing school. Police said when they investigated they found that an employee of the school was responsible for making the threat. That employee was taken into custody.

The charge of false report or threat of terrorism is a 20-year felony. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said his office would take a “zero tolerance” approach to these cases.

“We promise to prosecute every one of these threats,” said Lucido. “That’s the only way you can get the message across. There will not be a walk. There will not be leniency.”

An arraignment was scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday in the 40th District Court.

