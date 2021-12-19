2 teens charged after armed carjacking, police chase in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – Two teens are accused of stealing a vehicle from two females at gunpoint in Livonia, then leading police on a chase.

According to Livonia police, on Saturday, two 17-year-old boys approached two females who were walking back to their car in the area of 8 Mile and Merriman roads. The boys, reportedly wearing ski masks, drove up to the females in a dark colored sedan, both pulled out handguns and demanded the keys to the females’ Jeep Compass.

Police say the teens ordered the females to walk away, and both fled the scene -- one in the dark colored sedan, and one in the stolen Jeep.

When responding to the carjacking report, Livonia police say they quickly located the stolen Jeep in the area of Lyndon and Merriman Road. Police say the Jeep was being followed by the dark colored sedan at the time.

The driver of the Jeep took off, and officers reportedly split up to pursue the driver of the Jeep and the driver of the sedan.

Police pursued the Jeep until it crashed in the area of Plymouth and Stark roads. The driver reportedly fled the scene on foot immediately following the crash, and was located nearby shortly after. He was arrested without incident, police said.

Police also pursued the sedan until the driver stopped the vehicle in the area of Plymouth and Farmington roads, officials said. The boy was arrested without incident.

Of the two teens arrested, one from Redford and the other from Detroit, one reportedly confessed to the carjacking.

The Redford teen was charged with the following:

Two counts of carjacking

Two counts of felony firearm

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of fleeing and eluding

One count of resisting/obstructing police

One count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident

The Detroit teen was charged with the following:

Two counts of carjacking

Two counts of felony firearm

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

Officials say both teens were arraigned in Wayne County on Wednesday, and are expected to appear in court next on March 3, 2022. Their identities are not being released because they are juveniles.

