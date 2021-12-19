Macomb County man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 insurrection

A Macomb County man has plead guilty after being charged for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack continues to look into what happened on that tragic day at the nation’s Capitol.

The latest guilty plea entered in the insurrection investigation is out of Michigan. According to court filings, this week, Chesterfield native Daniel Herendeen pleaded guilty to entering and staying in the U.S. Capitol during the riot with another Macomb County man, Robert Schornack, who pleaded guilty to the same charge in November.

Images and text messages from court documents show Herendeen planning to attend the rally that would eventually lead to the attack. In the messages, Herendeen said he would be wearing “black tinted goggles, a combat styled belt, body armor and a face mask with an American flag.” The man also reportedly said he planned to attend the rally with a knife and chemical spray.

Herendeen was also captured on video inside the Capitol. While the video has not yet been released, there are still images in court documents that show him in the Capitol’s Crypt in body armor, in addition to a military style backpack, black goggles, a mask and a baseball hat.

Many of the videos were posted by Herendeen on his own Facebook page. One post, which has since been taken down, included the caption “front line of the attack.”

Herendeen is the third person from Michigan to plead guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Twelve people from the state have been charged so far in connection with the attack.

The Macomb County man faces one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. He will also have to pay an extra $500 to help pay for repairs to the Capitol due to the riot.

