Community rallies behind family after mom of 6 dies of COVID

Shortly after giving birth to her sixth child, a young mother died of COVID-19. After seeing the family’s story on Local 4, the community came together to show their support.

Christmas will be a little brighter for a Detroit family that was devastated during the pandemic.

Shortly after giving birth to her sixth child, a young mother died of COVID-19. After seeing the family’s story on Local 4, the community came together to show their support.

And Santa Claus visited their home early this year.

Days before Christmas, Mia Crutcher’s home is quiet -- but the memories of her daughter are everywhere.

“It’s really hurting them all,” Crutcher said. “They wake up looking at the pictures and then go to bed (and say) goodnight. It’s touching.”

At just 8 years old, Taelin Sadler is wise beyond his years. And he expresses great love for his late mother.

Ad

“She was very lovely and we just miss her a lot,” Sadler said.

The mom of six died in September after battling COVID-19 for months. Shortly before she was placed on a ventilator, Renee Crutcher gave birth and was able to meet her little girl in the hospital.

Previously: Detroit family told mother with COVID-19 who gave birth to baby girl might not survive

The heartbroken family desperately wishes they’d had more time with her.

“My granddaughter said, ‘I wish my mom was here.’ I said, ‘She’s here, she’s all around us,’” Crutcher said.

Last week, as the holidays approached, Local 4 shared the family’s story -- and offers to help came pouring in.

Mia Crutcher says the family received many calls, which made her grandchildren happy. She also says her grandchildren won’t go a day without knowing how much their mother loved them.

Ad

The family’s Christmas tree is adorned with a new ornament this year, of Renee’s smiling face.

And while no gifts can make up for their immeasurable loss, the family is taking some comfort knowing that the entire community is behind them.

“It means a lot that they were watching and helped out,” Crutcher said.

Related: Family of Detroit mother who died of COVID hopes story will encourage others to get vaccinated