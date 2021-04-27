Detroit family told mother with COVID-19 who gave birth to baby girl might not survive

DETROIT – “Man we going through so much,” said Barry Smith, whose partner might not survive COVID after giving birth.

A Detroit family is praying 29-year-old Renee Crutcher survives. After giving birth the mom of six is on a ventilator battling COVID and pneumonia.

“It’s devastating, all I’m hearing is bad news,” said Smith.

The family says Crutcher was admitted to DMC Hutzel on April 9. Two weeks later she gave birth to the couple’s second child, a baby girl. Camrey came early and at only four pounds she remains in the hospital.

“It all happened so fast trying to get the best help we can so she can come home to us,” said Smith.

Crutcher’s partner Smith has COVID as do four of her kids. The family has not been able to see Crutcher or Camrey due to COVID restrictions.

“I understood everything that’s why I didn’t flip out, I wasn’t mad, I was just praying I could see her,” said Smith.