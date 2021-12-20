Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $500K on holiday scratch off ticket

Winning a $500,000 Peppermint Payout Millions top prize is a dream come true for an Oakland County man.

The lucky Michigan Lottery player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Wixom Liquor, located at 49122 Pontiac Trail in Wixom.

“I love to play the holiday games every year when they come out,” said the 57-year-old player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw the prize amount, I was stunned. I set the ticket down in front of my wife to have her look it over and we sat there in silence for about 15 minutes just staring at it. When it finally sunk in, tears of joy filled our eyes and we started shouting with excitement.”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to use his winnings to purchase a new home.

“Winning this money is life-changing for me and my wife. The past few years have been a struggle, so this really is a dream come true,” said the player.

Players have won more than $13 million playing Peppermint Payout Millions, which launched in October. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $17 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top prize and 12 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

