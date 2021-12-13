Michigan Lottery: Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold online

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold online in Michigan.

The Michigan Lottery says a lucky player matched the five white balls drawn – 03-25-44-53-64 – in Saturday’s drawing to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought online at MichiganLottery.com.

The $1 million winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect their big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Powerball are valid for one year from the drawing date.

The big Powerball jackpot was not won by anyone and is now up to $320 million.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

