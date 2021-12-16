Michigan Lottery: Detroit woman gifted scratch off for birthday, wins $1M

DETROIT – A Detroit woman had an unforgettable birthday when she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, was gifted a Lottery ticket for her birthday from her brother. The winning ticket was purchased at Parkway Foods, located at 11250 East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.

“My brother buys me a Lottery ticket for my birthday every year,” said the player. “I scratched the ticket, and when I saw I won $1 million, I was in complete shock.

“I am happy when I win $20, so winning a $1 million prize is an amazing feeling,” said the player

The 68-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments totaling $1 million. With her winnings, she plans purchase a new car and share with her family.

Players have won more than $27 million playing $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash, which launched in May. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $27 million in prizes remain, including one $1 million top prize, 127 $2,000 prizes, and 1,15 $500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

