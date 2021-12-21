36º

Health officials ask travelers to take extra precautions against COVID this holiday season

Testing requirements reinstated for Canadians taking short trips to US

DETROIT – Experts estimate that around 109 million Americans will travel for the holidays this week -- most of those travelers will do so by car.

This is expected as COVID cases continue to surge in Michigan and across the country. The Canadian government is reinstating testing requirements for vaccinated travelers returning to the country after short foreign trips.

Read: Canada changes vaccinated traveler requirements: Canadians returning from short trips must take COVID test

Michigan’s cases of the delta variant are still some of the highest in the country and the omicron variant now accounts for 73% of all new COVID infections in the United States..

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is asking travelers to take extra precaution this holiday season.

