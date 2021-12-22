2 men race toward burning SUV after crash on I-94 to rescue driver, passenger

Video shows a rescue from a burning SUV in the middle of I-94 in Detroit.

DETROIT – Video shows two men rescue people from a burning SUV in the middle of I-94 in Detroit.

Police said the SUV had been stolen a short time earlier from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

Mohamed Osman and Keyaan Alzayadi didn’t hesitate to run toward the firey crash at I-94 and I-75 on Tuesday (Dec. 21). Osman recorded video as he approached the crash.

A Dodge Durango slammed into the back of a truck. When the SUV caught on fire, both said they tried to run to help -- they said they burnt their hands on the SUV’s doors.

Osman pulled the driver to safety and Alzayadi ran to help the passenger.

Michigan State Police are investigating the car theft.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: More local news coverage