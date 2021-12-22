AG: Michigan man faces 21 charges for sexual assault of 14-year-old girl, threats to kill her family

CLIO, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing 21 criminal charges after he sexually assaulted a girl for nearly a year after her 14th birthday and threatened to kill her and her family when she tried to cut ties with him, according to the attorney general.

John Digiacomo, 58, of Clio, is heading to trial on charges in two counties that stem from alleged assaults in 2014 and 2015, officials said.

In Genesee County, Digiacomo is facing four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one felony firearm violation.

Two of those 12 charges -- one first-degree and one fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge -- were added during a preliminary examination.

Ad

First-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony punishable by up to life in prison. The second- and third-degree charges are both felonies punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is a high court misdemeanor that carries a two-year sentence. Assault with a dangerous weapon is a felony punishable by up to four years. A felony firearm violation is punishable by two years served consecutively with the felony or attempted felony conviction.

On Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 21), a judge sent all 12 of those counts against Digiacomo to trial.

“Survivors of sexual assault deserve to see their abusers brought to justice, even if the assault happened years ago,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office remains committed to securing accountability against perpetrators.”

In Tuscola County, Digiacomo is facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Ad

A judge sent the case to trial in Tuscola County Circuit Court earlier this month and added three felony firearm violations.

The next court dates for Digiacomo have not yet been determined.

Co-defendant pleads guilty

Patrick Maule, 39, of Alger, pleaded guilty to several charges in this case. Officials said Maule also victimized the 14-year-old girl, and he was charged as Digiacomo’s co-defendant.

In Genesee County, Maule pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In Tuscola County, Maule pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one felony firearm violation.

He was sentenced Dec. 9 in Tuscola County to 7-15 years in prison for each third-degree charge, 1-4 years in prison for the assault with a dangerous weapon charge, and two years in prison for the felony firearm charge, which will be served consecutive to the other sentences.

Ad

Maule is required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

His sentencing on the Genesee County charges is scheduled for Jan. 7.