Detroit Metro Airport police under new management during busy holiday travel rush

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Detroit Metro Airport is going to be very busy over the next week or so -- and during the heaviest traffic crush, the Airport Police Department is suddenly under new management.

The Metro Airport Police Department used to be part of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, but became its own agency about 14 years ago. It has seen officers succeed.

The new airport CEO is a former police officer, but the man heading up the department over the past several years is off the job.

Marty Kolakowski is a military veteran and longtime police officer. He left three days ago with his job in limbo. The airport authority sent Local 4 the following statement:

“On Monday, Dec. 20, the chief of police was removed from his position as a response to a personnel matter, which also involved HIPAA and other legal concerns. The chief is currently on leave. The Vice- President of Public Safety, who has served as police chief previously, is serving as our acting chief. And this change will have no impact on current operations.” Airport Authority

The Vice President of Public Safety is Darryl Brown, whose resume includes a long stint with DTE Energy.

The Wayne County Police are tasked with keeping the traffic moving outside the airport and along the circle drives in the departure and arrival areas. Officers patrol inside both terminals and also cover Willow Run Airport.

The Airport Authority said there are many more legal matters they need to work out before the release any further statements.

